Ludacris teams up with Salvation Army to combat bullying, body shaming

It was all part of an event with Karma's World, an animated Netflix series created by Chris "Ludacris" Bridges. The series uses music to teach kids life lessons.

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Ludacris teamed up Thursday with The Salvation Army Peachtrest Boys & Girls Club to combat bullying and body shaming.

It was all part of an anti-bullying event with Karma's World, an animated Netflix series created by Chris "Ludacris" Bridges. The series uses music and the story of a young girl named Karma Grant, whose experiences are based on Ludacris' own daughter Karma Bridges – to teach kids about life's challenges and lessons.

The event included a "Pajama Jam" screening of two Karma's World episodes, an album release dance party, a temporary tattoo station, a Karma toy area, an interactive coloring wall and coloring pages, and a 360 photo booth.

The two episodes made available for the screening included topics about bullying and body shaming. After each episode, there was a pause to have open discussions about the themes and key takeaways. Ludacris and his daughter Karma both participated in the conversation.

"I am so proud of what has been created with Karma’s World and the spark and influence that I contributed to its development. My desire is to change the narrative surrounding these topics," Karma said.

The event finished up with a special dance party with music from Karma's World's first album and songs from the second album, which will drop on Friday, March 10.