Lululemon CEO speaks on controversial firing of Gwinnett County employees

Two employees claimed they were fired for calling police but the company's CEO said that is not the case.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The CEO of Lululemon has spoken out about the firing of two employees at a Gwinnett County location, following a robbery back in May.

The situation soon went viral with the two women employed claiming they were fired for simply calling the police.

11Alive reached out to Lululemon corporate, and a communications firm reached out on behalf of a company spokesperson, claiming the employees were not fired for calling the police, but for rather "engaging with the perpetrators" which can put themselves and guests in harms way. (Read the full statement at the end of this story.)

That statement was essentially echoed by Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald on an episode of Squawk on the Street in early June.

"The [employees] knowingly broke the policy, engaged with the thieves...that was what resulted in the termination."



Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald on backlash after firing staff who intervened in store robbery.@CNBC @SaraEisen $LULU pic.twitter.com/mBMZCJ1E3l — Squawk on the Street (@SquawkStreet) June 2, 2023

"We have a zero-tolerance policy that we train our educators on around engaging with a theft...we put the safety of our team and our guests front and center. It's only merchandise. In the end, they're trained to step back, let the left occur, know that there's technology, there's cameras, and we're working with law-enforcement," he explained, adding that the employees "knowingly broke the policy and engaged with the thieves across multiple points, including following them out of the store.

Gwinnett Police Department confirmed to 11Alive that there have been a few robberies in the area. According to a police report, the three thieves at the Peachtree Corner's Lululemon are now facing felony robbery charges.

Read the full statement from the company spokesperson below: