Lumpkin County manhunt prompts deputies to tell residents to 'lock all doors'

Here is what we know.

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — Lumpkin County deputies are conducting a multi-unit search for a man near the Dawson County line.

In tweet from the sheriff's office, deputies told residents to lock all doors.

The search is along Auraria Road near the Georgia 400.

Details about whey they are searching for the man is unknown. They said he is about 6-foot, possibly bald, and he may be wearing a gray or white T-Shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone who sees something is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back often for the latest.