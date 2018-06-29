LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff's officials in Lumpkin County confirm they are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody, Friday.

According to the Lumpkin County Sheriff, 31-year-old James Dowdy, Jr. somehow got away from the Lumpkin County Detention Center off E. Main Street in Dahlonega around 3 p.m. Dahlonega is about 80 miles northeast of Atlanta.

While 11Alive is working to confirm how Dowdy, who was originally in jail on narcotics charges, got away, sheriff's officials say he was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs. They are now searching for him in a five-mile radius of the detention center by both ground and air.

Officials are asking everyone in the area to secure their homes and vehicles during the search, and to call 911 immediately if they see any suspicious activity or spot Dowdy.

No other information was available.

