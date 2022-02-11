Yes, Lyft has a program for free rides to job interviews

A Twitter post claims Lyft has a "new program that will pick you up and take you to a job interview for free." What you need to know before requesting a ride.

ATLANTA — It sounds too good to be true: free rides to job interviews. But the idea is getting a lot of attention on social media as users post claim Lyft has a "new program that will pick you up and take you to a job interview for free."

But is it legitimate?

THE QUESTION

Does Lyft have a free ride program for job-seekers?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, Lyft has a 'Jobs Access' program meant to close the transportation gap and help low-income individuals access free transportation to job interviews, job training, and the first few weeks of work. But the program is several years old, limited to select cities, and riders must qualify for the benefits.

WHAT WE FOUND

It's not the first time posts advertising Lyft's 'new program' have circulated online. Screenshots from Twitter user @ThaOriginalKaee continue to surface, though that account is currently suspended.

But there is some truth to the claim regarding the program and some missing details.

Lyft confirmed it rolled out its 'Jobs Access' program in 2019, and now provides discounted rides in more than 50 cities. The purpose of the program is "to close transportation gaps and rebuild communities by helping low-income individuals access free transportation to job interviews, job training, and the first few weeks of work."

The program is also part of the company's larger Lyft Up initiative, a spokesperson clarified.

But, it takes more than a click of the app to get a free ride. According to a spokesperson, Lyft donates ride credits to partners like Goodwill and the United Way and those groups then determine edibility.

"We do offer Lyft rides in partnership with Lyft, but only three round trips. The rides can be either job-related, for non-emergency medical appointments or to get food," Chad Parker, a spokesperson for United Way of Greater Atlanta clarified. "Currently we use a partner agency to request rides. People who call 211 are referred to a partner organization for screening and the agency requests the rides."

To sum it up, this Lyft program is legitimate. However, the program is not new as claimed and users have to apply and qualify. In addition, the 'Jobs Access' program only operates in certain cities.

The good news? Atlanta is one of them.

How to apply: Anyone who would like to be considered can apply via the Jobs Access Hub on our website.