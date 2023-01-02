GBI: Hours-long standoff ends in Cobb County; 1 injured in police shooting

Police received a call about a man walking around a Mableton neighborhood with a long gun Sunday.

MABLETON, Ga. — A 35-year-old man was injured after being shot by a Cobb County Police officer, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The agency said in a news release police received a call of a man walking around a Mableton neighborhood with a long gun Sunday just before 8 p.m. The man allegedly pointed his weapon at several people.

Cobb County officers gave the man several commands in which he did not comply, according to the GBI. At some point during the incident, officers shot at the man, injuring him. Authorities said he ran into his home on David Lane SW with his firearm, which prompted an hours-long standoff with the Cobb County SWAT team, the agency said.

Once he surrendered, the man was taken to a hospital for his injuries; he was later released and taken to the Cobb County Jail.

He faces two felony charges of aggravated assault and a willful obstruction of an officer charge which is a misdemeanor, jail records said.

A judge set his bond at $27,720, according to Cobb County Police jail records.

This is the shooting involving police that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023. The GBI investigated 112 police shootings last year.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.