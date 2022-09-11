Opponents of Mableton cityhood plan next steps after election night

Some opponents of Cityhood propose de-annexation in response to election night referendum.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Voters in the southern part of Cobb County chose to ratify the new city of Mableton in the 2022 midterm elections. However, not everyone is happy about it.

Nancy Webber said she was very disappointed when she learned of the majority vote in favor of Mableton Cityhood.

"This isn't the right way to do it. Everyone who is directly involved in this situation should have a right for their say," se said.

Webber lives in unincorporated Austell. The new cityhood amendment would include her community and part of unincorporated Smyrna. Webber previously told 11Alive the option to vote for or against Mableton cityhood was not on her ballot.

She said Wednesday she voted provisionally, along with several of her neighbors, until things could be cleared up. Webber said she would be fine with the cityhood vote if it didn't mean incorporating other communities who may not want to be involved.

"I don't have a problem with Mableton becoming its own city. But to pull those other small communities into it, I feel that's very unfair," she said.

Webber is now looking at what alternatives are there for her and others who do not want to be a part of the new city of Mableton.

About 54 percent of people voted in favor of Mableton Cityhood. The proposed citylike structure would provide limited services like sanitation, code enforcement, planning and zoning,

Also, looking for an alternative is State Representative David Wilkerson. Wilkerson represents Georgia's 38th district, which includes Powder Springs. Wilkerson said he's willing to back moves to de-annex from the new city.

"We as legislators elect officials should never for someone to take their most valuable commodity, which is their home, their family, the community they live in, and force them to be someone they don't want to be," Wilkerson said.

Mableton cityhood advocates like State Representative Erica Thomas said the movement towards cityhood will ultimately benefit Mableton and other communities.

"We want improvements, and we want to better the lives of people in South Cobb. And that's just what it is. It's about bringing all of South Cobb together," Thomas said.