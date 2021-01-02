Teen without license charged in fatal Cobb County wreck

MABLETON, Ga. — Cobb Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday evening on Mableton Parkway that left a woman dead.
It happened at around 5 p.m., investigators said, when the unidentified driver of a Ford Mustang was making a turn onto the roadway. The driver of a Chevrolet Suburban, 18-year-old John Rangel-Gonzalez, struck the Mustang.
Police said Rangel-Gonzalez was taken into custody on the scene and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, speeding, and driving without a license.
A 20-year-old passenger in his vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This collision remains under investigation, police said, and they are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 770-499-3987.