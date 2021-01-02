x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Mableton

Teen without license charged in fatal Cobb County wreck

Police have not identified the deceased driver.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MABLETON, Ga. — Cobb Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday evening on Mableton Parkway that left a woman dead. 

It happened at around 5 p.m., investigators said, when the unidentified driver of a Ford Mustang was making a turn onto the roadway. The driver of a Chevrolet Suburban, 18-year-old John Rangel-Gonzalez, struck the Mustang. 

Police said Rangel-Gonzalez was taken into custody on the scene and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, speeding, and driving without a license.

A 20-year-old passenger in his vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

This collision remains under investigation, police said, and they are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 770-499-3987.

Related Articles