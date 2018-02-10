COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police say a woman and child are safe but a one person is dead after a murder gave way to a hostage situation in Cobb County.

According to Cobb County police spokesperson Sara O'Hara, the crime scene was at a home off of Mableton Parkway and Lane Drive. That's where officers were sent after reports from a passerby that they heard gunshots. Police later learned that an elderly woman had been shot and killed in that gunfire.

Inside, the person now accused of firing the fatal shot then held a woman and child hostage as police arrived. SWAT teams managed to rescue both from the home but the suspect died - either by his own hand or an officer.

The Cobb County Police Department has since turned the investigation over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The state agency is now calling this an officer-involved shooting.

