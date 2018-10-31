MABLETON, Ga. – A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for attacking and attempting to rape a woman who was gardening in her own backyard.

Joshua Abdual Jacobs pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, attempted rape and false imprisonment in Cobb County court.

Jacobs grabbed the 60-year-old woman around the neck from behind and strangled her until she passed out, according to a release from the Cobb County District Attorney. The attack happened in August 2015 as the woman was gardening in the backyard at her home in Mableton.

Police said that when the woman woke up, she was on the ground with her shorts around her ankles, with Jacobs on top of her simulating sexual movements. When he realized she woke up, he ran away on foot.

The woman recognized Jacobs as a man she had seen around her neighborhood.

“While the trauma that was inflicted on the victim cannot be undone, this sentence holds the offender accountable for his predatory actions,” said Assistant District Attorney Courtney Veal. “We are hopeful that the sentence imposed by the Judge will provide closure and healing to the victim as she moves forward.”

Cobb Superior Court Judge Gregory A. Poole described the attack as “a woman’s worst nightmare.” He sentenced Jacobs to 40 years in prison, with a mandatory 18 years and the rest on probation.

