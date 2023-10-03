'You're out here in nature': Macon-Bibb County recruiting more park rangers at Lake Tobesofkee

Starting pay is around $38,000 a year. You can find a link to the application in this story.

MACON, Ga. — If you're searching for a new job and like the outdoors, there might be just the job for you.

Macon-Bibb County is looking for new park rangers at Lake Tobesofkee.

There's all kinds of fun stuff to do at the lake, but all that fun could lead to a dangerous situation. That's why the county says it's important to have their park ranger team at full staff.

Site Manager Michael Land says most of their weekend shifts involve watching folks in the water and waiting for calls. Land's team patrols the woods and sometimes heads out onto the water to help folks in need.

"We have to set buoys out. We have to counsel fishermen about their fishing practices, making sure they're not catching too many," Ranger Richard Riley said. "We have to keep an eye on jet-skiers, younger kids getting on jet skis now."

Land says the team is spread pretty thin. They're about half their full strength, which is six full-time and three part-time. So, they're looking for people who want to spend time in nature while keeping others safe.

"You're not always going to a call. You're, you know, a lot of times, you're out here checking on people, seeing how their day is going. You're out here in nature," Land said. "That's my pitch. You're not just stuck on the same streets every day. You're going through these wooded areas."

Land says they're already working on plans for the 4th of July fireworks show and need all hands on 'sand' to get it right.