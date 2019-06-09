MACON, Ga. — A Wilkinson County man is in critical condition after falling off a bridge near the ongoing interchange project Friday.

According to a news release, first responders were called to the new bridge construction area off Spring Street for a call of a construction worker falling off a bridge.

It was reported that 44-year-old Jason Searcy, of Gordon, was walking across metal decking at the top of the bridge. The decking gave way and Searcy fell 30 feet onto a concrete drainage ditch.

He is currently listed in critical condition at the Medical Center in Macon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

