ATLANTA – it’s that time of year, the Pink Pig is back at Lenox Square Mall.

Macy’s Pink Pig became a holiday tradition in Atlanta after its debut in the 1950s, as a monorail ride that allowed children to fly over the toy department at Rich’s Store downtown. The pig, named Priscilla, also had a brief stint at the Egleston Children’s Hospital Festival of Trees.

Now, the Pink Pig circles the Great Tree at Lenox Square Mall and gives riders views of downtown Atlanta.

Another pig, Percival, was added and they became known as the Pink Pig Monorail Twins, according to Macy's. Years later, the monorail was relocated to the roof of the department store and the “monorail twins” took passengers on rooftop rides with views of downtown Atlanta that circled the Great Tree.

In 2003, Priscilla the Pink Pig was reintroduced to a new generation. Since then, she has been back on track beneath a 170-foot, 1950’s themed Pink Pig Tent at the Lenox Square Mall Upper-Level Parking Deck near Macy’s.

The "pink-tacular" train ride carries children and parents through a life-sized storybook that includes the orignial Pink Pig and holiday friends.

A portion of all ticket proceeds benefits Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

The ride opens Saturday, Nov. 3 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.

Each ride costs $3 and multi-ride tickets have a special discounted price (two rides for $5.50, three rides for $7.50).

The ride will be closed November 18, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

