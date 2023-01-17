Major disaster declared for 7 Georgia counties following tornadoes

The disaster declaration includes Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton Spalding and Troup counties.

ATLANTA — Seven Georgia counties are now under a major disaster declaration, as established by Gov. Brian Kemp.

The governor's office announced Tuesday that residents impacted by the Jan. 12 tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. This declaration includes Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties.

"The declaration will provide resources to help cover the costs of the severe storms and tornadoes that took place on Jan. 12," Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Stallings said in a news release. "It will be a great benefit to the communities in efforts to recover from this event."

Residents can apply for individual and public assistance.

Individual assistance may include grants for temporary housing, home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses. There are also other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the storms.

Public assistance is primarily for state and local government agencies and qualified not-for-profit organizations. The help would come in the form of financial aid for debris removal and emergency work.