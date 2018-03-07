More than two dozen people were arrested as the result of a two-year investigation by multiple Central Georgia agencies into two drug rings.

According to a news release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the rings were responsible for the sale of heroin, fentanyl, meth, cocaine, pills and marijuana across the region.

The first ring was identified as the ‘Travis Cyntelle McKenzie drug trafficking organization.’

The release says throughout the investigation into that ring, around 120 people were identified as being distributors or purchasers of illegal drugs.

In June 2017, the FBI, Perry Police and Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed search warrants at 12 places around Central Georgia, which resulted in the arrests of:

- Travis Cyntelle McKenzie, Warner Robins

- Tamika Lashawn Hickey, Warner Robins

- Latray Cyntelle McKenzie, Warner Robins

- Kaelin Michael Verrett, Warner Robins

- Shantae Moneka Howard, Warner Robins

- Clarence Bogan, Warner Robins

- Jonathan Haslem, Warner Robins

- Herschel Haslem, Warner Robins

- Thomas Locke, Reynolds

- Esha Hill, Warner Robins

- Justin High, Warner Robins

- Magali Garcia, Austell

- Sanjuana Herrera, Marietta

- Darlene Correa-Olibera, Lawrenceville

Those warrants resulted in the seizure of nearly 4.5 lbs of heroin, 13 lbs of fentanyl, nearly 11 lbs of meth, 54 lbs of marijuana and more than 1,100 doses of Xanax. The total value of those drugs was $2.023 million.

The second ring was identified as the ‘Joshua Adam Janouski drug trafficking organization.’

The release says throughout the investigation into that ring, around 40 people were identified as being distributors or purchasers of illegal drugs.

In June 2018, the FBI, Perry Police, Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigators, Bibb County investigators, Peach County and Byron investigators, and Pulaski deputies executed search warrants at 14 places around Central Georgia, which resulted in the arrests of:

- Joshua Adam Janouski, Warner Robins

- Courtney Winn, Warner Robins

- Roy Wilburn Jr, Warner Robins

- Cassie Mullis, Hawkinsville

- Jaason Sinyard, Perry

- Natalie Sinyard, Perry

- Donald Chapman, Fort Valley

- Darlene Coffee, Perry

- Edward Lange, Macon

- Jeffery Paulk, Warner Robins

- Lori Willis, Warner Robins

Those warrants resulted in the seizure of 6.5 lbs of meth.

Multiple arrests and prosecutions are pending as the investigation continues.

