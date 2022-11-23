Crews investigating 'major' gas leak in Acworth, police say

The gas leak is no fixed and both roads have reopened.

ACWORTH, Ga. — Acworth Police Department asked the public to avoid the area between Cemetery Road and Main Street due to a "major" gas leak in the area Wednesday night.

Roads were closed in the area as traffic began to get redirected as crews on scene investigated the leak.

The issue stemmed from a "residential gas leak" that comes from a meter and the fire department wasn't able to turn off the gas, according to Acworth Police. After the gas company arrived on scene, they were able to clamp the line to secure the leak.