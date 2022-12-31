Man dead after flipping car several times in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A 66-year-old man is dead following a crash where the car rolled over "multiple times" in Monroe County on Friday.
Deputies were dispatched to a crash at Taylor Road and Morgan Road. The office said only one car was involved, a Chevrolet Avalanche. The driver, identified as 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson from Juliette, was found dead at the crash. The office said Stinson was ejected from the car.
Officials said their investigation shows that Stinson was driving eastbound on Taylor Road when his car went off the roadway. He stuck several trees and flipped several times, according to the office.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident.
