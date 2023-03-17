DeKalb County Police look for man accused of abusing dog

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are looking for a man accused of abusing a dog.
Mekhi Jackson is now wanted by police after they were shown a video depicting animal cruelty. Surveillance images released by police show a man standing over and holding a small dog.
Later, the dog was found dead, police said.
Surveillance images of animal cruelty case
Investigators said the video was taken Sunday, March 12 at 2051 Flat Shoals Road, which is listed as Highlands of East Atlanta on Google Maps.
If you have any information about Jackson’s whereabouts, call 911 immediately. Police said do not approach him. You may also call Detective Watson with DeKalb County Police at 404-286-7990.