DeKalb County Police look for man accused of abusing dog

Mekhi Jackson is now wanted by police after they were shown a video depicting animal cruelty. The dog did not survive.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are looking for a man accused of abusing a dog.

Mekhi Jackson is now wanted by police after they were shown a video depicting animal cruelty. Surveillance images released by police show a man standing over and holding a small dog.

Later, the dog was found dead, police said.

Investigators said the video was taken Sunday, March 12 at 2051 Flat Shoals Road, which is listed as Highlands of East Atlanta on Google Maps.