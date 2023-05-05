Man in custody, accused of killing his parents, Hall County Sheriff says

Daniel Rawlins, 39, faces two counts of malice murder in the deaths of his parents Leanette Rawlins, 66, and William Rawlins, 67, at their home.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested Friday evening in connection to the murder of his parents, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Rawlins, 39, faces two counts of malice murder in the deaths of his parents Leanette Rawlins, 66, and William Rawlins, 67, at their home along Union Church Road, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded at 4:30 p.m. when another family member found William unresponsive in the yard. The sheriff's office said deputies found Leanette also unresponsive on the porch. Hall County Fire Rescue accessed them, and they were pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies searched the house and a barn apartment on the property, where Daniel lives-- but he was not there when authorities arrived, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators used Flock cameras to locate the car Daniel was driving near I-85 in Braselton. The search led deputies to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites off I-85 and Ga. Hwy. 211 in Braselton.

Deputies were able to evacuate the hotel before arresting Daniel without incident in a hotel room just before 7 p.m., the Hall County Sheriff said.

The Braselton Police Department, a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office unit and the Georgia State Patrol helped at the hotel so that authorities were able to take Daniel into custody.

The Hall County Sheriff said his parents' bodies have been taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

"The suspected cause of the deaths is not being released at this time," the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.