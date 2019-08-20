ATLANTA — A man accused of exposing himself to a housekeeper fell to his death from a hotel, Monday, as he reportedly tried to escape security, officials say.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, it happened on the 11th floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel off Peachtree Street before noon.

Police said the housekeeper told security what happened, and when security representatives went to confront the man, he reportedly ran and tried to leap from one balcony to another to escape. Police said he did not make it, and fell to his death.

Atlanta Police's homicide unit responded to the scene to investigate; police do not anticipate any criminal charges being filed in the case, as they called it an accidental fall.

MORE NEWS

Chick-fil-A and Popeyes' chicken sandwich feud sparks fast food Twitter battle

Butts County Sheriff says his department will always chase suspects who flee

DOE: Keep your house no cooler than 78 degrees