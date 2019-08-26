JONESBORO, Ga. — A man faces multiple assault charges for allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the chest before running off.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers went to the 600 block of Lakeview Way early in the morning of Aug. 22 after getting reports a person had been shot.

When they got there, officers spoke with the victim’s adult daughter who told them that she heard a fight between her mother and her mother’s live-in boyfriendm Kenneth Hines.

During the altercation, police said Hines fired a single shot, hitting the victim in her chest. Hines then turned the gun at the victim’s daughter, pointing it in her face. He did not pull the trigger again, however, and ran out of the house, according to police.

Hines’s girlfriend was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Investigators said he then drove off in his green 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck, but he turned himself over to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office just two days later.

Hines now faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

