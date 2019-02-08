SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police have arrested the man they believe shot a UPS delivery driver last month.

Morianno Bailey, 28, was arrested and taken into custody Thursday in Atlanta. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possessing a firearm during a felony.

On July 24, South Fulton Police responded to the shooting near a home in the 3500 block of Umatilla Lane.

The 26-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries, police said. It is not known at this time the extent of those injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and "others could be charged."

