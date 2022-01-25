Man in custody after arming himself with knife on top of roof near Ponce City Market

Atlanta Fire Rescue said with the help of a drone, officials were able to see that the man was armed with a knife.

ATLANTA — A man is in custody after arming himself with a knife on top of a commercial building's roof near Ponce City Market Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Authorities responded to a commercial building at 593 Glen Iris Dr. NE. shortly after 3:30 p.m. – a building that's roughly a 3-minute drive away from Ponce City Market and home to several businesses including a real estate office and an ice cream and dairy manufacturer, among others.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said with the help of a drone, officials were able to see that the man was armed with a knife.

Atlanta Police said the man was removed from the roof and is in custody awaiting a medical evaluation.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where several officers, firefighters and EMS were on the scene. It appears the man arrested was sitting on the ground talking with officers. No one was hurt in the incident, Atlanta Fire Rescue said.