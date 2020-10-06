Man arrested for toting gun at drivers in Clayton County

Lt. Cherie West says the accident involved three vehicles.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was taken into custody after he pointed a gun at other drivers near a Steak N Shake location in Clayton County.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon on Mount Zion Parkway.

Lt. Cherie West says the accident involved three vehicles. A male driver got upset and pointed his gun and made threats to the other two drivers with children present, he said.

The name of the man taken in custody has not been released.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

Man taken into custody after point gun at drivers in Clayton County 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6