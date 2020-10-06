x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

local

Man arrested for toting gun at drivers in Clayton County

Lt. Cherie West says the accident involved three vehicles.
Credit: 11Alive

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was taken into custody after he pointed a gun at other drivers near a Steak N Shake location in Clayton County.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon on Mount Zion Parkway.

Lt. Cherie West says the accident involved three vehicles.  A male driver got upset and pointed his gun and made threats to the other two drivers with children present, he said.

The name of the man taken in custody has not been released.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

Man taken into custody after point gun at drivers in Clayton County

1 / 6
11Alive

MORE FROM 11ALIVE

Georgia voting real-time updates | System failures take center stage on primary day

Polling locations with extended hours

Navy to remove public displays of Confederate flag, following Marine Corps lead

Two men killed after man allegedly runs them over following suspected bar dispute

All eyes on Georgia voting: LeBron James, Biden camp, Hillary Clinton and others chime in



 