Man arrested after leading Haralson deputies on 140 mph chase into Alabama, sheriff's office says

The driver led law enforcement into Alabama, authorities said.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Cartersville man has been arrested after law enforcement said he took them on an early morning chase through northwest Georgia and into Alabama.

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office said deputies spotted the driver while doing a speed check along Interstate 20 around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. The driver was clocked in at 140 mph, speeding past the deputy in a green Honda Accord, according to authorities.

Law enforcement decided to pursue the driver, with the chase going into Cleburne County, Alabama, the sheriff's office said. The driver left I-20 and went through backroads before getting back on the highway heading eastbound. Deputies continued to tail the driver and called Georgia State Patrol to help by the Haralson and Carroll County line, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said GSP performed a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, to stop the car. This maneuver is typically used by law enforcement to force a fleeing vehicle to turn 180 degrees, often to stall or stop it.