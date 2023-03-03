Man arrested for posing as police officer, Dunwoody Police say

Police said the man was posing as an officer with Adairsville Police. He was found with a gun and handcuffs, police said.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police arrested a man they believe impersonated an officer.

The arrest was made after the department “received a complaint of an officer being rude while directing traffic" at the intersection of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Cotillion Drive, according to a release.

After receiving the tip, police contacted a nearby construction company, who was working at the intersection. The foreman told police that Henderson was hired to direct traffic, believing that he was an officer with Adairsville Police, the release said.

Investigators contacted Adairsville Police, who said, “no officer works with them by that name, nor [have they] ever worked for their agency."

Dunwoody Police returned to the construction site and confronted Henderson, who was directing traffic. Initially, the man told police that he had worked as an Adairsville officer for over a year but later admitted he was not a current police officer.

The man then claimed that he had worked as a law enforcement officer previously, the release said.

He was found wearing a police traffic vest, gun, magazine and handcuffs. Inside his car, police found a State of Georgia Police Officer polo shirt. In addition to the shirt, a badge and patches were also found.