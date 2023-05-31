Man faces murder charge in connection to 39-year-old's shooting death at Atlanta intersection, DeKalb Police say

Tommie Lee Salad, 36, faces malice murder charges in connection to the murder of Lewis Harmon.

DECATUR, Ga. — Several months after a deadly shooting in Decatur, authorities have made an arrest in the case.

Tommie Lee Salad, 36, faces malice murder charges in connection to the murder of Lewis Harmon. Investigators believe the 39-year-old was shot on April 22 at the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Hooper Street.

A witness told police that the shooting happened after a black SUV drove up to a red Chevy truck, according to an incident report from the DeKalb County Police Department.

The witness then told officers that two men got out of their cars and began arguing. However, things escalated when the pair got into an argument, the report stated.

The witness told police she heard someone say "put the gun down, put the gun down." She believed that person came from the black SUV-- talking to someone inside the red truck, according to the report.

Then, the witness told police she saw someone from the black SUV pull out a gun and start shooting at the red truck. Another witness also recounted this detail to police, the report stated.

Harmon was hit by gunfire and he tried to get back in his car but collapsed, according to the report. When police arrived, they said they found Harmon inside the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.