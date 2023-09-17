Man arrested after shootout with Cartersville Police officers at busy intersection

The officers nor the suspect were injured during the exchange of gunfire, police said.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A man was arrested in Cartersville on Sunday afternoon after a shootout with police officers.

Cartersville Police said they received a call of a man walking in the middle of the road with a gun at the busy intersection of Highway 41 South and Market Place Boulevard. Officers said the shootout began just after 3 p.m. The intersection is near Collins Pointe Plaza and an Advance Auto Parts store.

When officers pulled up to the intersection, the man allegedly began shooting at police officers before they returned shots.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.