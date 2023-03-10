Man arrested after woman found dead in creek: DeKalb County Police

Joaquin Perez Marroquin was charged after a woman's remains were found in a creek. Police believe she was sexually assaulted.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police arrested a man they said raped and killed a woman.

Joaquin Perez Marroquin was arrested after police were called to the 3200 block of Henderson Mill Road on March 2. Police said a woman’s remains were discovered in a nearby creek.

Investigators believe the woman was sexually assaulted and later murdered. Police suspect, she knew her attacker.