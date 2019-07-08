SUWANEE, Ga. — A 31-year-old man was killed crossing the street in Suwanee early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on McGinnis Ferry Road near Northolt Parkway in unincorporated Suwanee at around 1:30 AM.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man, identified as Jonathan Glass, was attempting to cross McGinnis Ferry Road when he was struck by a passing motorist. The driver of the vehicle that struck Glass remained at the scene.

Though this is an ongoing investigation, speed does not appear to be a factor in this incident, police said.

