Man bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach, witness says

Nadya Hicks, a 16-year-old witness, told First Coast News there was a lot of blood and his foot was "dangling."
Credit: Lucas Hicks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was reportedly bitten by a shark at Jacksonville Beach on Saturday afternoon, a witness told First Coast News.

Nadya Hicks, 16, was surfing near 12th Avenue South at when she heard screams from about 30-feet away. Hicks said she swam over to the man in distress and gave him her surfboard to help him get to shore. 

Hicks told First Coast News there was a lot of blood and his foot was "dangling". 

Ocean Rescue Lifeguards confirmed they responded to a "traumatic" injury at that location, which Hicks believes to be from a shark.

No further information about the victim's condition is available at this time. 

This is a developing story. 

   

