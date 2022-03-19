Man's body found in Westside Atlanta woods

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue said Saturday that they were on scene where a man's body was found in the woods on Atlanta's Westside.
According to AFR, Atlanta Police and Grady EMS were also on scene. They said the man was found dead under a blanket and that there was a wrecked vehicle in the woods as well in the area.
There were no immediate additional details available, and it was not clear how exactly the man had died.
The body was found off Harwell Road in the Collier Heights neighborhood, near the I-285 Perimeter.