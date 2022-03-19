Man's body found in Westside Atlanta woods

Few additional details were immediately available.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue said Saturday that they were on scene where a man's body was found in the woods on Atlanta's Westside.

According to AFR, Atlanta Police and Grady EMS were also on scene. They said the man was found dead under a blanket and that there was a wrecked vehicle in the woods as well in the area.

There were no immediate additional details available, and it was not clear how exactly the man had died.