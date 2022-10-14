Man breaks 3-month-old neck; smothers twin infant's face with pillow

The department said that he was arrested on three felony charges.

ROME, Ga. — Police arrested a man for allegedly breaking a three-month-old infant’s neck and smothering the infant’s twin sisters with a pillow, according to the Rome Police Department.

The report from the police said it happened on October 3. Officers said a man caused “cruel or excessive physical or mental pain” to 3-month-old twins. He broke the neck of one 3-month-old infant and then put pillows over the sisters “while they were crying,” the department claims.