LOGANVILLE, Ga. -- A family escaped a house fire Sunday night in Gwinnett County, but two cats died.

Gwinnett County firefighters said they went to a home on Cannon Road in outside of Loganville to respond to the scene.

The two-story house was engulfed in flames by the time they got there. The three people who lived inside along with their dog managed to get out.

According to Gwinnett County fire officials, the man who lived at the home said his sister cooked that evening and he went to sleep. He said he was awakened by the smoke alarm.

When he went downstairs, he saw flames in the kitchen and ran out of the front door. Officials said he went around back and used a brick to break the window. He was able to get his sister and the child out of the house.

A dog inside survived the fire, but firefighters said two cats were found dead.

“The situation could have been much worse. Thankfully the smoke alarm was working,” said Gwinnett Fire Captain Tommy Rutledge.

Paramedics checked the man out at the scene; the other two were taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Authorities said the home is a total loss.

