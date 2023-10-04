Man charged with 17 commercial burglaries throughout Gwinnett County, police say

The suspect arrested is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond, Gwinnett Police said.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man has been arrested and charged with 17 counts of commercial burglary, Gwinnett Police said Wednesday. This comes after the police department said metro Atlanta has been plagued with a rash of commercial burglaries.

"The crews involved in these burglaries would use stolen cars and stolen license plates, which made them difficult to track," Gwinnett Police said in an emailed release.

Authorities credit a combined effort that included undercover officers led to the identification of the primary vehicle suspected in the burglaries. Surveillance was placed on a Dodge Charger, which was being stashed under a tarp at an Atlanta apartment complex.

As a result, police tracked the vehicle when it was involved in a burglary in Clarkson a few days later. Three suspects were arrested, police said.

Detectives then linked the Atlanta man to 17 burglaries throughout Gwinnett County, officers said. He is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

At this time, police are still investigating the burglaries; it could lead to others facing charges.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case, police said.