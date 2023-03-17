x
Man charged in Ashview Heights homicide, Atlanta Police say

Luther Parks was charged in a deadly shooting that happened last November in Ashview Heights.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story

Atlanta Police arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened last November in Ashview Heights.

Luther Parks, 52, was charged with the felony murder of a 46-year-old man that took place on Nov. 13. Officers were told about the shooting during a traffic stop off Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. 

Police were approached by several people who said a man was shot inside a vehicle. Officers found the man, who was then rushed to a nearby hospital. He later died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened at Abbott Street Southwest and Parsons Street Southwest, near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood.

A warrant was secured for Parks’ arrest after investigators “were able to establish probable cause,” according to Atlanta Police. 

Currently, he is being held in Fulton County jail.

