Man charged with child molestation apprehended by Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

He is currently being housed in the Gwinnett County Jail.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now in custody for sex crimes against children, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.

Alberto Luna Alvarez is charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation and two additional counts of child molestation. The sheriff's office also noted that he had an outstanding bench warrant.

They explained that Lawrenceville Police originally had warrants for his arrest after a victim came forward back in November.

However, over the course of their investigation, they discovered that Alvarez had fled from Georgia to Texas.

Once he returned here, the sheriff's office said he was apprehended.