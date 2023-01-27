x
Man charged in deadly shooting near Atlanta hair salon

Phillip M. Thomas was charged Thursday in a shooting death of a man on Moreland Avenue.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story. 

A man has been charged in the shooting death of a man outside an Atlanta hair salon Wednesday evening. 

Phillip M. Thomas was charged Thursday and denied bond.

Atlanta Police were initially called to 205 Moreland Avenue SE, which is by In The Mixx Beauty and Barber Salon, across from a Valero gas station and not far from Walker Park. When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

Currently, Thomas is being held in the Fulton County jail. 

The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide unit is investigating the case. 

