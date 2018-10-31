MABLETON, Ga. -- Police are charging a man with murder after a woman and a dog died in a fire last week.

Richard Elsner is charged with one count of arson-endangerment and felony murder.

The fire broke in an upstairs bedroom at a condominium on Drennon Drive off of Austell Road around 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 23.

Cobb County officials said a man and a woman were able to get out and a third person had to be rescued and was taken to the hospital. The 62-year-old was taken to WellStar Cobb Medical Center where she died.

According to officials, new information indicates that the male victim intentionally set the fire.

Elsner is still in the hospital awaiting surgery.

