Macon man charged with killing his girlfriend's 1-year-old boy

Investigators say the autopsy results show that the child died from head trauma and not natural causes

MACON, Ga. — A man faces murder charges after he allegedly killed a 1-year-old in Macon last month.

According to a news release, the investigation began when Bibb County deputies were called to the Coliseum Northside Hospital emergency room for an unresponsive infant on Feb 24.

When they got to the scene, they were told the 1-year-old boy had been taken to the hospital by his mother and her boyfriend after noticing he was unresponsive.

The infant, identified as Jayce Gibson, was later pronounced dead. A cause of death couldn’t be determined at the time, so an autopsy was conducted at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday.

The results of the autopsy revealed that Jayce died from head trauma, and not from natural causes.

Investigators received information that led to the arrest of the mother’s boyfriend, 19-year-old Jamarius Dixon, and he was arrested Wednesday at a family member’s home in Sandersville.

Dixon is charged with murder and child cruelty. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.