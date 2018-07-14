CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Clayton County Police arrested man in connection with the murder of his estranged wife.

Officers charged 46-year-old Jermaine Harris with aggravated stalking and malice murder.

On Monday, police went to a home on Forest Knoll Drive to conduct a welfare check after authorities said 37-year-old Reona Williams-Harris didn't show up to work.

Around 6:15 a.m., an officer didn't make contact with anyone at the home, so they returned around 8:20 a.m. One of Williams-Harris' friends met officers at the home with a key.

When police went inside, they found her dead. Officers said there were obvious signs that a struggle had taken place and it appeared that the victim had been beaten.

Evidence discovered during the preliminary investigation of Williams-Harris’ murder led detectives to her estranged husband, Harris.

According to Clayton County Police, Harris came to the police headquarters for questioning on July 12. While Harris did not admit to murdering Williams-Harris, detectives said they had enough evidence to implicate him in her death.

