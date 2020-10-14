The body of a 35-year-old woman was found Sunday morning on a Bleckley County road

COCHRAN, Ga. — A man from Sandy Springs is now in custody and charged with the murder of a woman found dead on the side of a road in Bleckley County over the weekend.

According to a news release, 40-year-old Hugo Bolanas was arrested in Jackson, Alabama, on Monday.

He faces charges in the death of 35-year-old Brigida Roldan-Beltran, whose body was found on Brodhead Road around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office says there is no other connection to the county other than it being the location where the body was left behind.

Sheriff Kris Coody thanked his deputies, as well as the FBI, GBI, and Middle Georgia Gang Task Force for quickly investigating the homicide.

Roldan-Beltran's cause of death has not been released yet, but Coody says he believes it began as a domestic-violence situation.

If you have any information on the case, you can call the sheriff’s office at 478-934-4545.