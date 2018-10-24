ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia student last scene getting into a car early Wednesday morning has been found.

Athens-Clarke County Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation released photos to the public to help identify her.

Witnesses told police she was seen being coaxed into a Black Nissan Sentra around 12:15 a.m. The car left the downtown area traveling east on Broad Street and was last seen in the area of Boulevard and Chase Street.

Photos: Athens-Clarke Police

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, the GBI told 11Alive she was found. The man driving the car was arrested. Police identified him as James William Daniels, 57, from Jefferson, GA. He was charged with with False Imprisonment and Rape. Police said he has an extensive criminal history, that includes crimes of pornography and violent sexual assault.

Booking photo of James Williams Daniels provided by Clarke County Sheriff's Office.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident or who may have been approached by Daniels to contact Det. Poole, Michael.Poole@accgov.com, (706) 613-3330, ext 794.

