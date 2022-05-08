Man, child rescued out of car after veering off I-85 North exit 50-75 feet down embankment

Both the man and child were taken to Grady Hospital, Atlanta Fire Rescue said.

ATLANTA — A man and child were rescued Friday morning out of a car after veering off an interstate exit south of Downtown Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, the car went down an embankment 50-75 feet at the exit to Langford Parkway from I-85 North.

An Atlanta Fire first responder was "lowered to the vehicle to remove the patient and secure the male using several accessories, including a stokes basket, backboard and collar," the fire service said.

"The pair was hauled back into the bridge and patient care was transferred to Grady," they added.

The child was also extricated from the car by firefighters and taken to Grady.