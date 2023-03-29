Man convicted of murder after Atlanta K-9 unit stumbles across woman's remains during chase

Anthony Barber was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Carnita Chick. Investigators said Chick was killed in February 2014 while visiting a friend.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been convicted of murder after an Atlanta K-9 unit stumbled across a woman's remains nearly two years after her disappearance.

Anthony Barber was sentenced to life in prison for Carnita Chick's murder. Investigators said Chick was killed in February 2014 while visiting a friend at her College Park apartment.

Chick's friend, who was also Barber's girlfriend at the time, later told police she witnessed the murder.

In 2014, she told investigators that while Chick was visiting, Barber became violent and stabbed her with a knife. He then broke her neck to make sure she was dead, according to a release.

The same night he killed Chick, Barber also threatened to kill his girlfriend. She remained quiet about the murder until several months later– when Barber beat her, according to authorities. The abuse prompted her to leave him and tell police about her friend’s murder, according to the release.

The ex-girlfriend told police Barber “did not approve of her friendship with Chick,” the release said. She then told police Barber wrapped her friend's body in a tarp and got rid of her remains.

Following her statement to police, investigators still had not found Chick's body. She was considered a missing person.

Chick's remains found during police chase

Over a year later, Chick’s remains were found just 30 yards away– from where she was murdered.

According to a previous 11Alive report, on Sept. 11, 2015, College Park police were chasing a theft suspect when they requested help from the Atlanta Police Department. APD's K-9 unit stumbled upon human remains on Godby Road– while chasing after the suspect. The release from the Fulton County DA's Office confirmed Chick's remains were found in that same area in the woods near the apartment complex.

Following the discovery, Barber was indicted and convicted on three charges including felony murder and aggravated assault.