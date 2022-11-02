Douglas County man convicted after 2019 kidnapping of ex-girlfriend, then assaulting her

The assault happened at the victim's home and ended in a Publix parking lot near Chapel Hill Road.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County jury returned a verdict convicting 47-year-old Dedrick Murray after a 2019 incident involving his ex-girlfriend, the district attorney's office said.

According to police reports, it all started on Sept. 26, 2019, when the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Publix parking lot on Annewakee Road and Chapel Hill Road in reference to a shooting.

Once they arrived, they met with the victim at her car where she was suffering from a gunshot wound to her left shoulder and an injury to the back of her head. The victim told the police Murray shot her and left.

The victim said the incident began when Murray came to the victim's house unannounced in the early morning hours of the day. He came up behind her with a gun when she was checking the power lines outside her home.

The victim stated Murray pointed the gun at her and forced her to call her daughter and say “goodbye.”

Murray then forced the victim into her car in the garage. Once Murray exited the vehicle to close the garage door so it wouldn't look suspicious to neighbors, the victim reversed quickly down the driveway to try to get away.

Murray fired at the victim's car, striking her in the shoulder. She escaped and drove to the Publix parking lot where she asked bystanders for help, according to a statement from the Douglas County DA's office.

After testimony, the jury convicted Murray of aggravated assault, kidnapping, stalking, and terroristic acts. Murray faces a maximum punishment of life in prison plus 61 years.