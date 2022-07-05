Family gathering leads to deadly shooting in DeKalb neighborhood, police say

Authorities said one man is in custody.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County authorities said they are investigating after a family gathering lead to a deadly shooting. One man is dead, according to police, and another is in custody.

Police are collecting evidence in a residential neighborhood by 4100 Wingfoot Court, off Wesley Chapel Road. The neighborhood is next to a shopping plaza with a Kroger grocery store.

Authorities were called to the area just before 8:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers found the victim shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries.