Man dead after being shot by girlfriend's father, police say

The dad shot the boyfriend after he charged at him and his daughter, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot by his girlfriend's dad Sunday morning, police say.

Just before 4:30 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 5400 block of Joslyn Lane for a shooting, police said.

Police said the boyfriend drove to the woman's house and began to vandalize her car. When the woman and her dad went outside to check on the commotion, the boyfriend charged at them.

That's when officials said the father shot the male.