The incident happened Friday night.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man died in Alpharetta this weekend after an accidental fall at Jekyll Brewing.

The incident happened on Friday night. Alpharetta Police confirmed to 11Alive that "a patron fell from the roof stairwell of Jekyll Brewery Friday evening, resulting in him passing away."

Police added that there was no suspicion of foul play.

Jekyll has a restaurant and brewery at Alpharetta City Center on Academy Street that features a rooftop seating area.