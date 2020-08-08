Man died after being detained by officers, DeKalb Police say

The department did not make it clear what led to the man's death after officers attempted to detain him in an incident on Friday afternoon.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died Friday after officers detained him in DeKalb County, the department said, in circumstances that were not clearly detailed.

DeKalb Police said the man, who has not been identified, began "Striking and damaging the police car" of an off-duty officer in the drive-thru of a Burger King shortly after 3 p.m.

A release by the department said a witness told that officer that the person had then tried to enter his vehicle, "before going into a nearby bushy lot."

According to the DKPD release, the officer requested assistance, located the man and called for assistance when he "displayed erratic behavior."

The release states "several more DeKalb officers responded to the scene to assist in detaining the man."

The DeKalb release then says: "The suspect was transported to Emory Hillandale Hospital. After being admitted, he was pronounced deceased."

It does not detail what might have caused his death. 11Alive has reached out to the GBI to obtain the man's identity and clearer circumstances about what happened when he was detained.